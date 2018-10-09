Ismaila Kane: Waived by Grizzlies
Kane was waived by the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
An undrafted free agent, Kane joined the Grizzlies on a training camp deal back in September. He wasn't able to earn a final roster spot, though, and has now been released to make room for recently signed D.J. Stephens. Look for Kane to start the year in the G-League and if he plays well there, he could get a look for a call-up later in the season. That said, there's also a chance he heads overseas if he can find a more lucrative contract offer.
