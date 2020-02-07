Avila scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and added nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in Thursday's G League loss to Texas.

Avila got an infrequent start and turned in his first 20-point game since Jan. 3 as a result. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds across 32 contests this season.