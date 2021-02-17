Avila had nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, two assists and two rebounds across 19 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over Salt Lake City.

Avila came close to reaching the 20-minute mark for the first time this season and made the most of the opportunity, recording season-high marks for points and steals. He will need a few more performances like this to sniff a bigger role in the rotation going forward -- something that would translate into bigger upside across all formats as well.