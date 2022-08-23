Ennis agreed to a contract Tuesday with Russian club BC Samara, Alessandro Maggi of Sportando.com reports.

The 32-year-old journeyman forward was unlikely to land anything more than a training-camp deal had he elected to continue his career in North America, so he'll head overseas on what's presumably a more lucrative deal. Ennis appeared in seven games with the Nets, Nuggets and Clippers in 2021-22 over the course of three 10-day deals, averaging 4.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 8.0 minutes per contest.