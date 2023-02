Southerland finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 12 minutes during Saturday's 107-89 loss to Texas.

With the Ignite shorthanded, Southerland has worked his way into the rotation. However, despite playing double-digit minutes in back-to-back games, the 32-year-old has still struggled to make a meaningful impact in the box score.