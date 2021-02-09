Thompson agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Chinese Basketball Associations's Shanghai Sharks, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

A 2008 first-round pick of the Kings, Thompson last appeared in the NBA in the 2015-16 season. Since then, Thompson has seen action in China, Turkey and Spain. In his return to China, he'll link up with another former NBA player in Jimmer Fredette, one of the Sharks' primary playmakers.