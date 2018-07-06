Jazz's Grayson Allen: Starting Thursday
Allen (rest) is starting during Thursday's tilt against the Hawks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Allen got the previous game off for rest, but will match up against Trae Young for Thursday's tilt. During Allen's first game, he posted 11 points, eight boards, seven assists and a steal across 17 minutes.
