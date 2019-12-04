Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Out vs. Lakers
Morgan (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Morgan picked up a knee contusion earlier in the week with the team's G League affiliate and it will cost him at least one game. With Morgan unavailable, Jarrell Brantley was recalled from the Salt Lake City Stars.
