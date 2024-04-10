Dunn (foot) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Dunn is set to sit out Utah's final home game of the season, and with just two more games on the schedule after that, he could be shut down for good. In the Jazz's most recent game in Tuesday's 111-95 loss to Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker benefit the most from the absences of Dunn and Jordan Clarkson (back), finishing with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes.