Chealey accumulated 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 37 minutes Saturday against the 905.

Chealey had one of his most complete performances of the season, managing to get it done on both ends of the floor. The second-year guard's posted solid numbers this season despite not shooting particularly well. He's hitting just 39.3 percent of his looks from the field, 32.7 percent from three and 81.8 percent of his free throws on the year.