Chealey returns to Greensboro for a fourth season in 2022-23, spending the first three years of his G League career with the Swarm.

Chealey averaged 11.0 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 29.1 minutes with Greensboro in 2021-22. Chealey's last appearance in the NBA occurred in 2019-20, when he played four games for Charlotte while averaging 0.5 points and 0.3 assists in 8.3 minutes.