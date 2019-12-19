Joe Chealey: Scores 22 in loss
Chealey posted 22 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Delaware.
Chealey's now scored 35 points and generated 12 assists, six rebounds and four steals over his past two games, both of which have been starts. The second-year guard appears to be returning to his 2018-19 form and figures to continue to get ample opportunities going forward despite a loaded Swarm backcourt.
