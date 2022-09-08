Bell signed a contract with the Guangzhou Loong Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bell last saw the court with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2022, averaging 13.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 2.0 steals in 31.9 minutes of action across 21 games. Having struggled to earn a meaningful NBA roster spot since his departure from Golden State in 2019, it comes with no shock to see the former NBA champion take his game overseas.