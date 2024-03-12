Bell has agreed to a contract buyout with Indiana's G League affiliate to pursue an international opportunity, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Bell wraps up his G League campaign with a 21-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist showing in Friday's win over Raptors 905. Agness notes that Bell wad "often praised by teammates for his leadership" and that Indiana was pleasantly surprised to have him back with the squad as opposed to pursuing international opportunities earlier in the campaign. Bell compiled 148 steals plus blocks across 39 appearances, representing a turnover-forcing machine while also grading in the 67th percentile league-wide with 0.952 points per possession on the year.