Jackson was waived by the Raptors on Friday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Jackson was waived Friday along with D.J. Wilson and Gabe Brown. Jackson failed to score over two points in his last three preseason games with the Raptors. The 2017 No. 4 pick will hope to find a new home before Opening Night. If not, he could be bound for the G League ranks or could elect to head overseas.