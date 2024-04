The Clippers waived Primo (ankle) on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Primo is being cut loose to make room on the 15-man roster for Kai Jones, who agreed to a multi-year deal with the Clippers ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Rockets. Primo averaged just 1.0 points in 5.0 minutes across two appearances with the Clippers and hasn't played at the NBA or G League level since March 24 due to a left ankle sprain.