Primo recently suffered a left lower-leg injury in a scrimmage and is without a clear timeline for a return, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Though Primo has been a member of the Clippers' 15-man roster all season, he's seen most of his action in the G League, where he's made 30 appearances. He ended up missing Ontario's season finale Thursday versus the G League Ignite, and the injury provides an explanation for his absence. The Clippers haven't shed any light on the severity of Primo's injury, though Murray notes that Primo needed assistance off the court with a wheelchair. Primo should remain with the NBA team moving forward now that the G League season is complete, but he wouldn't be in store for meaningful minutes even if he was healthy.