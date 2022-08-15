Begarin will continue his development in the French LNB Pro A league this season, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Begarin had a strong showing in the five Summer League games he appeared in, averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. However, the 20-year-old has elected to remain in Paris for the upcoming season to continue to work on his game in France's top league before considering a move to the NBA. Begarin will likely revisit the possibility of moving to the NBA ahead of the 2023-24 season.