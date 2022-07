Begarin averaged 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals in five Summer League games.

Begarin showed off his incredible athletic potential in the Summer League. He provided strong perimeter defense, while also finishing impressive dunks and layups. He is still raw, as he only shot 42.7 percent from the field and racked up 4.2 turnovers per game. His performance may have earned him a chance to move over from France, although it will likely be in the G League.