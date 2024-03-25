Jones (hamstring) became a free agent Monday after his 10-day contract with the 76ers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The 76ers have the option of retaining Jones on a second 10-day deal, but it's unclear if the organization has any desire to do so while he's still recovering from a right hamstring strain. The injury prevented him from playing with the 76ers at any point during his initial 10-day deal, but he likely wouldn't have been featured in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation even he had been healthy.