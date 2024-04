Jones agreed to a multi-year contract with the Clippers on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Joshua Primo (ankle) will be released in order to make room for Jones on the Clippers' 15-man roster. Jones was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft but hasn't made an NBA appearance this season, despite playing under a 10-day contract with the 76ers in March. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.0 minutes across 46 appearances for Charlotte in 2022-23.