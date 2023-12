Len (ankle) logged two minutes in Tuesday's 130-113 loss to the Trail Blazers, recording no statistics during his time on the floor.

All of Len's playing time came in the fourth quarter, when the outcome of the game was already decided. Though he's fully healthy again after missing six weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Len looks to be behind Domantas Sabonis, JaVale McGee and Trey Lyles on the depth chart at center.