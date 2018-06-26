Kings' Allerik Freeman: Signs with Kings summer league team

Freeman will play for the Kings summer league team, the Sacramento Bee reports.

A transfer from Baylor, Freeman finished out his career at NC State, where he averaged 16.1 points per game as a senior. Freeman is a career 37.7 percent three-point shooter, but he was relatively inefficient around the basket and hit less than 39 percent of his field goals, overall, last season.

Our Latest Stories