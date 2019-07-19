Kings' Isaiah Pineiro: Lands deal with Kings

Pineiro has agreed to a one-year, partially-guaranteed contract with the Kings, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Undrafted in 2019 out of San Diego, Pineiro played for Sacramento during summer league. He appeared in eight games, averaging 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.5 minutes. While those numbers don't pop off the page, the Kings seem to feel his play was enough for a contract. Pineiro was named to the WCC All-Conference First Team during his junior and senior years.