Stephens signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Kings on Saturday and will be part of the team's Summer League roster, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Stephens wasn't selected in Thursday's NBA Draft, but he will get a chance to show his worth in Summer League with Sacramento. The seven-footer spent his first four collegiate seasons at VMI before transferring to Chatanooga in 2022-23, where he averaged 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks on 55/40/82 shooting across 24 games.