Okpala has been recalled to the NBA club from the G League's Stockton Kings, but he won't play in Friday's matchup against the Mavericks due to bilateral knee soreness, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Okpala continues to recover from a knee injury that's sidelined him for over a week. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to do so will arrive Saturday in a rematch against Dallas.