Burks (shoulder) tallied five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 113-112 win over the Thunder.

Burks was back in action after a three-game absence due to a sprained shoulder but wasn't able to make much of an impression during his time on the court. He'll likely hold down a minor role in New York's rotation in the short term, but he could see his playing time disappear entirely once the team gets OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) back from injury.