Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 20 points in loss
Lee collected 20 points 8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers.
Lee played as expected Monday, finished with 20 points on 13 field-goal attempts. He missed practice due to a personal matter but suited up and saw his normal allocation of minutes. He has been a pleasant surprise for the Knicks this season, currently leading the team in steals, free-throw percentage, and three-point percentage. There is a chance his minutes take a hit once Tim Hardaway (leg) returns and if the Knicks fall out of the playoff hunt, but should be owned in all leagues until further notice.
