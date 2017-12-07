Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win

Lee totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 win over the Grizzlies.

Lee returned to form, shaking off a rare single-digit showing in Monday's loss to record 20-plus points for the third time in the last 13 tilts. Through 24 appearances in 2017-18, Lee is managing career-high averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and threes while boasting career-best percentages from the field, the charity stripe, and beyond the arc. Given the fact that fellow starting wing Tim Hardaway (leg) will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks, Lee may soon add minutes per game to his list of new career highs.