Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will start Friday
Lee will start during Friday's game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Lee came off the bench during the team's preseason opener, as the team seemingly wanted to get a look at newly-added Doug McDermott in the starting five. However, for Friday, Lee will join the starting five next to Tim Hardaway.
