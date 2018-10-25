Dotson scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 110-87 loss to the Heat.

Only three Knicks managed to score in double digits in the rout, a result even more shocking when you consider New York had a 27-16 lead after the first quarter. Dotson ended up leading the team in minutes, points and boards as the bench got plenty of run down the stretch, and he's quickly becoming one of the Knicks' key reserves, averaging 29.3 minutes and 14.7 points through three contests after failing to get onto the court in the first two games of the season.