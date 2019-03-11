Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores game-high 26 points in loss
Dotson finished with 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 loss to the Timberwolves.
Dotson led all scorers with 26 points Sunday, his highest points total in almost three weeks. He has now played at least 30 minutes in four straight games and appears to have carved out a sizeable role in the rotation. Dotson has the ability to score in bunches and can provide both assists and rebounds from time-to-time. If you need points with a smattering of other stats, Dotson could be worth considering in competitive formats.
