Knicks' Enes Kanter: Doubtful for season finale
Kanter (back, wrist) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Kanter is unlikely to take part in the team's final game of the season while continuing to nurse back and wrist ailments. Assuming he's played his last game this year, he'll have averaged 14.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.8 minutes during his first season with New York.
