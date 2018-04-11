Kanter (wrist, back) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Kanter will not take part in the Knicks' final game of the season. That said, his first year with the team was a success, as he averaged 14.1 points and a career-high 11.0 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game.

