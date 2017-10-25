Knicks' Enes Kanter: Posts big double-double in Tuesday's loss
Kanter contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds and one block across 30 minutes during a 110-89 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.
Kanter picked up his second consecutive double-double and scored a team-high 16 points in the loss. He may have had an even bigger game had the team not been blown out. With the lack of talent on the roster, Kanter should be able to get close to a double-double during most games. Owners shouldn't expect much in the way of defensive stats, however.
