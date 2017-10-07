Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores team-high 16 in Friday's loss

Kanter scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Wizards.

The 25-year-old center's role is still up in the air as the Knicks try to redefine themselves without Carmelo Anthony, but Kanter has proven in the past that he can provide solid scoring and a presence on the glass when he gets significant minutes. Friday's start came with Kristaps Porzingis (rest) in street clothes, however, and it remains to be seen whether coach Jeff Hornacek sees the two as complementary pieces in his frontcourt, or whether Kanter will come off the bench as he did with the Thunder.