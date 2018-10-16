Knicks' Trey Burke: Named starting point guard

Burke will start at point guard in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Burke had been competing with the likes of Frank Ntilikina and Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) for the top job. Ntilikina has actually been shifted over to small forward and he'll start over rookie Kevin Knox, while Mudiay has been ruled out with an injury. That doesn't exactly mean Burke will remain the starting point guard indefinitely, but it's still an encouraging update for his overall fantasy value for the time being.