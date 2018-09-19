Knicks' Tyrius Walker: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Knicks

Walker agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Knicks on Wednesday, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Following an impressive four-year collegiate career at Morehouse, Walker went undrafted in June before joining the Knicks for summer league. While he didn't get extended run (11.2 mpg), Walker played well in limited court time and averaged 6.3 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across three games. That's earned him a training camp invite, which will allow the Knicks to take a longer look at the 6-foot-1 guard. Considering it's an Exhibit 10 deal, Walker could have a chance at being converted to a two-way contract for the regular season or he could earn a $50,000 bonus if he's ultimately waived and joins the team's G-League affiliate.