Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Questionable vs. Washington
Ellington (illness) did not practice Thursday and is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards.
This was Ellington's second straight absence from practice due to illness, and it remains unclear exactly what the shooting guard is battling. Even if Ellington does play Friday, his minutes will likely be restricted.
