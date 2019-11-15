Lakers' Avery Bradley: Diagnosed with hairline fracture
Bradley was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right leg Thursday and will be re-evaluated in one or two weeks.
Bradley has been battling a lower-leg issue since early November, though the issue was initially referred to as a bruise. He missed one game early in the month but started and played at least 24 minutes in each of the last four games. An MRI revealed a hairline fracture in a non-weight-bearing bone, however, so he'll be shut down for at least a brief period. His absence should open up increased minutes for Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
