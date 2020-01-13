Bradley (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Bradley may be dealing with the flu-like symptoms that sidelined LeBron James in Saturday's win over the Thunder, but both backcourt starters are likely to play Monday. While starting each of the past 10 games, Bradley is averaging 7.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 22.2 minutes.