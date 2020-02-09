Lakers' Avery Bradley: Scores season-high 21 points
Bradley totaled 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during a 125-120 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
The Warriors' focus on LeBron James and Anthony Davis gave Bradley the open looks and confidence to score 11 of his 21 points in the first, which paved the way for how his game would ultimately go. Though it likely won't last, the 29-year-old has started off February hot by scoring 15-plus points in three out of four and shooting 60 percent from deep in that span.
