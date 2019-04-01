Lakers' Jemerrio Jones: Makes NBA debut

Jones played five minutes off the bench Sunday in the Lakers' 130-102 win over the Pelicans, contributing two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal.

Jones made his NBA debut in garbage time a few days after securing a contract with the Lakers that keeps him in the fold for the rest of 2018-19 and includes a team option for 2019-20. With the Lakers having already shuttered four players for the season and the statuses of Tyson Chandler (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) also uncertain, Jones could have a path to handling a regular bench role the rest of the way.