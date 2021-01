Kuzma had 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and 10 rebounds in a loss to San Antonio on Thursday.

Kuzma's stat line was unsurprisingly shot-heavy though his inefficiency was quite visible. He made up for it with rebounds, marking his first 10-rebound game since March 8. It could perhaps be attributed to the absence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), whose injury has allowed Kuzma to start and average 6.0 more minutes of playing time.