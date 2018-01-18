Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Hopeful to play Friday
Kuzma (finger) is hopeful to play Friday against the Pacers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Kuzma sprained his left metacarpal phalangeal joint during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, though it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. While the rookie said his hand was sore following the contest, there was no swelling and given the injury is to his non-shooting hand, he may not be forced to miss any action. His availability for Friday should clear up following Thursday's practice.
