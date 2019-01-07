Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Listed as questionable

Kuzma (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Kuzma is in jeopardy of missing a third straight game as he continues to battle a bruised lower back. He status should clear up closer to tipoff; if Kuzma is ruled out again, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ivica Zubac are candidates to take his starting spot.