Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Not practicing Thursday
Kuzma (back) did not practice Thursday and will undergo a precautionary MRI.
Kuzma was held out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to back spasms, and they look to still be bothering him Thursday. There doesn't seem to be too much concern from the team surrounding the rookie's healthy, however, but there should be more clarity on his status following the MRI. The Lakers don't return to the floor again until Saturday in Denver, so Kuzma still has a couple of days to recover.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out with back spasms Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Plays 20 minutes in return to bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will return to bench Monday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: May head back to bench Monday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Goes for 17 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.