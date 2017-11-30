Kuzma (back) did not practice Thursday and will undergo a precautionary MRI.

Kuzma was held out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to back spasms, and they look to still be bothering him Thursday. There doesn't seem to be too much concern from the team surrounding the rookie's healthy, however, but there should be more clarity on his status following the MRI. The Lakers don't return to the floor again until Saturday in Denver, so Kuzma still has a couple of days to recover.