Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Puts up team-high scoring total Monday
Kuzma compiled 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and a rebound across 29 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
For the second time in as many exhibitions, Kuzma looked like the player that dominated Summer League play, flashing impressive accuracy from long distance while boasting a robust usage rate during his time on the floor. The 2017 first-round pick appears destined for a healthy allotment of minutes come the regular season, provided he proves capable of keeping up the caliber of performances he's generated since taking the court at the NBA level for the first time this past July.
