Kuzma registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Sixers.

The emerging rookie's scoring total checked in second on the Lakers behind Brandon Ingram, and his 50.0 percent shooting was his best effort in that category since Nov. 5 against the Grizzlies. Kuzma has been somewhat inconsistent with his starting opportunities in place of Larry Nance (thumb), as he'd managed no more than 13 points in three of the four games prior to Wednesday. However, his ability to score from anywhere on the floor and put in strong work on the glass continues to afford him substantial upside as long as he keeps seeing enough minutes.