Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Without firm timetable
Kuzma (ankle) is progressing his rehab, but he's without a clear return timetable, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. "Honestly I don't even know my timeline," Kuzma told reporters Sunday. "It's just kinda working off the progressions. Go 25 minutes a day, if I feel good tomorrow, then it's the next thing."
Kuzma went through a full-contact, four-on-four scrimmage on Friday, which marked his return to full-speed work, but the scrimmage was only halfcourt, and the forward spent roughly 12 minutes on the floor. On Sunday, Kuzma was able to go through a similar workout for 25 minutes, so it appears the Lakers will progress him gradually as he works back from what's turned into a costly ankle injury. At this point, it's likely Kuzma will miss at least another game or two, but once he's cleared, he should step directly into a major role for a roster in need of scoring.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.