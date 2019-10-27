Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Without firm timetable

Kuzma (ankle) is progressing his rehab, but he's without a clear return timetable, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. "Honestly I don't even know my timeline," Kuzma told reporters Sunday. "It's just kinda working off the progressions. Go 25 minutes a day, if I feel good tomorrow, then it's the next thing."

Kuzma went through a full-contact, four-on-four scrimmage on Friday, which marked his return to full-speed work, but the scrimmage was only halfcourt, and the forward spent roughly 12 minutes on the floor. On Sunday, Kuzma was able to go through a similar workout for 25 minutes, so it appears the Lakers will progress him gradually as he works back from what's turned into a costly ankle injury. At this point, it's likely Kuzma will miss at least another game or two, but once he's cleared, he should step directly into a major role for a roster in need of scoring.